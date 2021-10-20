Letter to the editor: Cunningham a tireless advocate for the outdoors Matt Parsons Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When I’m running or skiing on area trails, I frequently encounter my friend and candidate for Bozeman mayor Terry Cunningham enjoying our wonderful Main Street to Mountains and national forest trails. Terry values our community’s connection with the outdoors, and I know he wants to pass that tradition along to future generations of Bozeman residents. Terry believes the slogan “No child Left Inside” should apply to our entire community.Terry has been a tireless advocate for parks and trails in the Gallatin Valley. Adding park amenities for both humans and canines, Terry volunteers his time and talent building and maintaining some of the best dog parks in Montana. As a city commissioner, he has shown consistent support for the programs and policies that will keep our park and trails systems humming. Terry’s deep appreciation for the greater Yellowstone ecosystem has fostered a desire to protect and conserve sensitive lands from development. Terry is spearheading an effort that will inventory the county’s wildlife corridors and habitat, rivers, streams and wetlands so they can be conserved; this will be the most comprehensive effort in Gallatin County history.Additionally, Terry is pushing to change city codes to further protect area wetlands — the filtration system for area streams, creeks and rivers — and keep them from being filled or shipped out of our watershed. If you value our natural features and healthy outdoor lifestyle, I encourage you to vote for Terry Cunningham for Bozeman Mayor. Matt ParsonsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Hydrography Politics Sociology Wetland Effort Talent River Park Stream Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic knows Bozeman's challenges, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the best candidate for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will work to make sure everyone can thrive in Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington an asset to municipal court, veterans Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Big Hole Valley deserves protection from oil and gas development Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back