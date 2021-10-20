Support Local Journalism


When I’m running or skiing on area trails, I frequently encounter my friend and candidate for Bozeman mayor Terry Cunningham enjoying our wonderful Main Street to Mountains and national forest trails. Terry values our community’s connection with the outdoors, and I know he wants to pass that tradition along to future generations of Bozeman residents. Terry believes the slogan “No child Left Inside” should apply to our entire community.

Terry has been a tireless advocate for parks and trails in the Gallatin Valley. Adding park amenities for both humans and canines, Terry volunteers his time and talent building and maintaining some of the best dog parks in Montana. As a city commissioner, he has shown consistent support for the programs and policies that will keep our park and trails systems humming.

Terry’s deep appreciation for the greater Yellowstone ecosystem has fostered a desire to protect and conserve sensitive lands from development. Terry is spearheading an effort that will inventory the county’s wildlife corridors and habitat, rivers, streams and wetlands so they can be conserved; this will be the most comprehensive effort in Gallatin County history.

Additionally, Terry is pushing to change city codes to further protect area wetlands — the filtration system for area streams, creeks and rivers — and keep them from being filled or shipped out of our watershed. If you value our natural features and healthy outdoor lifestyle, I encourage you to vote for Terry Cunningham for Bozeman Mayor.

Matt Parsons

Bozeman

