Letter to the editor: Cunningham a great leader for the city of Bozeman Danielle Thomsen Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have known Terry Cunningham for 15 years. When I first learned that he was running for city commission, I was excited at the prospect of having such a solid, thoughtful, and hard working individual in office. As our community has faced extraordinary challenges during his time on the commission (COVID-19, housing crisis, drought) — I’ve been grateful for Terry’s leadership.Time and time again I’ve watched Terry roll up his sleeves and get to work on the challenges facing our community. He doesn’t see issues through the lens of political ideologies — rather he takes the time to understand the facts. He has the rare gift of truly listening to people with diverse perspectives. Once he understands a problem, he addresses it at every level — working on systemic solutions, engaging philanthropic support, and volunteering his labor (You’ll find Terry packing food donations at the Food Bank, or scooping poop on Peets Hill. He does it all.).Terry is the kind of person who makes you want to find more ways to serve your community, because he’s always finding new ways to serve. I hope you’ll learn more about Terry’s accomplishments and consider voting for him to be Bozeman’s next mayor. Danielle ThomsenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Economics Politics Sociology Work Gift Bozeman Challenge Poop Kind Perspective Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Serving the community with integrity, professionalism Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy money can be spent wisely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy a proven asset on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back