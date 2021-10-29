Support Local Journalism


I have known Terry Cunningham for 15 years. When I first learned that he was running for city commission, I was excited at the prospect of having such a solid, thoughtful, and hard working individual in office. As our community has faced extraordinary challenges during his time on the commission (COVID-19, housing crisis, drought) — I’ve been grateful for Terry’s leadership.

Time and time again I’ve watched Terry roll up his sleeves and get to work on the challenges facing our community. He doesn’t see issues through the lens of political ideologies — rather he takes the time to understand the facts. He has the rare gift of truly listening to people with diverse perspectives.

Once he understands a problem, he addresses it at every level — working on systemic solutions, engaging philanthropic support, and volunteering his labor (You’ll find Terry packing food donations at the Food Bank, or scooping poop on Peets Hill. He does it all.).

Terry is the kind of person who makes you want to find more ways to serve your community, because he’s always finding new ways to serve. I hope you’ll learn more about Terry’s accomplishments and consider voting for him to be Bozeman’s next mayor.

Danielle Thomsen

Bozeman

