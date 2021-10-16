Letter to the editor: Cunnignham, Coburn and Madgic best fits for Bozeman Geoff Stephens and Susan Quarles Oct 16, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are proud to support Terry Cunningham for mayor and Christopher Coburn and Jennifer Madgic for city commission.Bozeman is very fortunate to have leaders like Terry, Christopher, and Jennifer, not only committed to building an inclusive, sustainable community that is affordable, caring and has opportunity for all, but also who have demonstrated the skills and experience needed to accomplish this vision even in a time of unprecedented challenges.Terry has emerged as a well-liked and widely respected leader during his four years on the city commission; patiently building coalitions for affordable housing, sustainable growth, mental health and social services, and fiscal responsibility. Christopher is one of Bozeman’s most promising and talented young leaders; he is deeply committed to solving the challenges faced by young families like his own; affordable housing, health care and the climate crisis; and he showed true courage and leadership helping to guide the county Board of Health through COVID-19.Jennifer has dedicated her professional life to public service, working for fair housing, responsible growth, conservation and equity. She has over 14 years experience as a community planner, 11 years working for Sen. Jon Tester, and service on both the Community Food Co-op and city planning boards. To all of this service Jennifer brings intelligence, deep knowledge, and hard work.More than ever before, Bozeman needs compassionate, competent leadership if we are going to hold on to the things we value about our community. Please join us in voting for Terry, Christopher and Jennifer. Geoff Stephens and Susan QuarlesBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christopher Coburn Jennifer Madgic Building Industry Politics Medicine Terry Cunningham Commission Bozeman Experience Courage Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Free enterprise competition the driver of success Posted: 50 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Morrison's vision needed on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 50 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Who are these wolf hunting regulations actually for? Posted: 50 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Call GOP reps out for their unpatriotic behavior Posted: 50 minutes ago. Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, October 16, 2021 Posted: 50 minutes ago. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back