Senate Bill 111, a bill allowing the use of crossbows by disabled hunters in the archery-only season, was recently heard in the legislature. The bill’s sponsor Sen. Brad Molnar and other proponents at worst misrepresented the opportunities currently available to use a crossbow and at best are entirely unaware of them.
A crossbow can be used from Aug. 15 to the beginning of the archery-only season during the early shoulder season. Sept. 1, crossbows can be used for turkey and mountain grouse and all through archery season on weapons restricted lands. Crossbows are a legal weapon for bear, moose, goat, and sheep starting September 15th, as well as deer and elk in backcountry areas. Crossbows are legal during the entirety of the general antelope season, general rifle season, late-season whitetail season until Jan. 15, and the late elk shoulder seasons that extend to Feb. 15. Crossbows are also legal to hunt mountain lions, wolves, followed by spring black bear from April 15-June 15.
Introducing crossbows into Montana’s archery-only season is antithetical to why we have an archery-only season in the first place. The archery-only season is an added opportunity afield, not a wildlife management tool like our general season is. Higher success rates of crossbows will inevitably lead to shortened seasons and an increase in lottery permit units, meaning an overall loss in opportunity for every Montana hunter.
There have been arguments made that you cannot use a crossbow when it is warm out; that is patently false. In total, there are more than 300 days a year where crossbows are a legal means of take.
It is irresponsible to introduce crossbows into our incredibly generous archery-only season, where elk are at their most vulnerable and success rates are intended to be lower.
