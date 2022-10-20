I attended the county attorney forum, sponsored by the Gallatin Bar Association, and came away extremely impressed by Audrey Cromwell. Her answers to the questions posed by the moderator were thoughtful, detailed, and showed a serious commitment to serving the people of Gallatin County.
I was especially impressed by how many different public officials Ms. Cromwell has taken the time to meet with to understand what the county needs in a county attorney and how the office could better serve the public. From the West Yellowstone police chief to the Bozeman city commissioners, Audrey Cromwell has taken the time to listen. She has built her campaign platform off of a belief that the county attorney can be a leader, not just a prosecutor, and has a clear plan for achieving her campaign promises.
I never thought I’d be excited about the county attorney’s race but the more I learn about Audrey Cromwell and her vision for this office, the more I understand the exciting potential of this office. Our current county attorney seems disinterested in reaching that potential, but this fall we can elect Audrey Cromwell and bring real, visionary leadership into the county attorney’s office.
Hilary Eisen
Bozeman
