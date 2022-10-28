Audrey Cromwell exemplifies the qualities our community should require of our city and county officials. Professionally excellent, responsive, fair, and empathic. While I was a student at Montana State, I was fortunate to spend two years working with Audrey while I served as a senator and then president of the Associated Student of Montana State University. Audrey was leading the charge building the student legal service practice into its current enviable state, responsible for providing critical and affordable legal services to the student body. Audrey’s management of that program has enabled it to scale and endure, and it now provides criminal, landlord/tenant, family, immigration, and business law services to hundreds of students each year.
Audrey will bring that same community responsiveness, managerial competence, and professional excellence to the county attorney’s office. Audrey’s entire career has been spent accumulating the experiences and developing the expertise necessary to serve our community in this capacity. She will be an excellent county attorney and will dispatch the duties of the office with the same qualities I observed.
Garrett Leach
Bozeman
