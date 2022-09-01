Audrey Cromwell will make an excellent county attorney and I encourage everybody to vote for her this fall. She is an accomplished lawyer, judge pro tem, and active community member.
Audrey turns problems into opportunities. Early in her career she recognized that family law was unnecessarily contentious, stressful, and expensive for her clients. She created a new out-of-court system that builds strong co-parenting relationships and focuses on creating resolution that meets the needs of everyone in a divorcing family.
Throughout her career, Audrey has demonstrated that she has the skills necessary to solve problems and work with people in a variety of circumstances. And, she knows what it takes to support those who work under her, and help them be successful in their careers. This skill is sorely needed at the county attorney’s office.
More than anything, Audrey wants people to get a fair shake in the justice system. Every citizen in Gallatin County is impacted by our justice system in some way, and it’s important to have a leader we can trust at the helm. Audrey will lead with compassion and will work hard to solve difficult problems.
Dan Lourie
Bozeman
