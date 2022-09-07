Gallatin County has exploded in growth and we need county attorney who will lead with fresh new vision. As a mental health therapist who focuses on addiction, I have seen the need for mental health services and addiction treatment snowball yet services are crumbling or nonexistent.
Audrey has worked in every facet of the legal system from defense and prosecuting attorney to an interim judge. She has worked extensively with Gallatin treatment court and MSU to address substance abuse. She has grown and overseen a private practice of five attorneys that provide a collaborative model to family law receiving the greatest law firm award 2021.
Audrey’s collaborative approach as a way of reducing the expense and stress of people or institutions she is working for and fierce defense for those she cares about makes her the best fit for the people of Gallatin County. Audrey’s brilliant understanding of social issues impacting the people of Gallatin county and her determination to provide interdisciplinary community approach to the county attorney’s office will guarantee a model that will be the gold standard for other counties nationally.
Lori Morgan
Belgrade
