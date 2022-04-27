As a mental health professional in our community, I know Gallatin County is in the midst of a mental health crisis. To solve this challenge, we need our local government to work in partnership with health care providers and public partners to find multi-faceted solutions. The county attorney’s office plays an important role in these relationships.
Far too often, those suffering a mental health crisis are sent to jail instead of receiving the treatment they need. This wastes taxpayer money by failing to address underlying challenges related to criminal acts. If elected county attorney, Audrey Cromwell has pledged to tackle this problem by creating a program to link people in crisis with established community treatment. This will save taxpayer dollars and better serve all involved. This also strengthens us as a community.
Her proven record in collaborative law and experience as a judge pro tem in Justice Court and Municipal Court along with her willingness to build partnerships, give her the experience and perspectives our county attorney’s office needs. Audrey is passionate about bridging community supports and understands the depth of need for mental health services for individuals and our community. Audrey has my vote a thousand times over!
