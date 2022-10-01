Local elections are often overshadowed, but have tremendous impact on our daily lives. The county attorney office is more critical than ever in rapidly changing Gallatin County. We need a new voice that understands all the aspects of the job — not just prosecuting crimes. We need Audrey Cromwell, a Montana-grown attorney who has spent a dozen years practicing law in the Gallatin Valley, building an innovative practice of talented lawyers, making the legal system affordable and accessible to all.
Audrey practiced on both sides of the bench as an attorney and a judge. Her innovative practice is built on collaboration, not conflict, building a team of problem solvers. As county attorney, Audrey can build and supervise a legal team to cover all aspects of the county's work: from roads, bridges and subdivisions, to crimes, water conflicts and the county commission, Gallatin County's team of lawyers crave leadership that Audrey Cromwell will provide.
Recent troublesome decisions by the commission reflect a lack of sound legal advice, resulting in unnecessary litigation. Population growth demands a county attorney willing to take on new challenges, not stuck in old ways. Gallatin County needs Audrey Cromwell as our next county attorney!
Patrick Byorth
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.