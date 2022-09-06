Audrey Cromwell’s vision for the county attorney’s office has impressed me very much. I’m certain that as county attorney, Cromwell will lead the office to better serve the people of Gallatin County far, far more than the incumbent who is running for reelection.
Gallatin County has seen unprecedented growth in both population and technology advancement, yet the County Attorney’s office remains mired in the past with inadequate staffing levels and outdated technology. Cromwell will bring the county attorney’s office into use of present-day efficient technology and staffing levels more appropriate for how much our county has increased in population in the last several years.
The county attorney sets Gallatin County’s criminal justice enforcement and reform policies. Audrey Cromwell will hold offenders accountable, support victims and their families, and proactively address the mental health crisis (rather than criminalizing mental illness). Cromwell will also increase transparency in the county attorney’s office to identify and eliminate racial, disability, and poverty bias. Increased transparency is critical to ensuring that all defendants are treated fairly.
The people have demanded change and it can be done — and done well — through the election of the awesomely capable Audrey Cromwell as Gallatin County attorney.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.