I’m adding my voice to the chorus of others who have taken to these pages to endorse Audrey Cromwell as Gallatin’s next county attorney. As a co-founder and executive leader of commonFont, a Bozeman-based technology services company, I’ve had the privilege to work with Audrey as a legal advisor, and I have the honor to have known her as a friend for many years.
In my professional and personal interactions with Audrey, I have found her to be of the highest integrity, trustworthiness, and thoughtfulness. I trust and value both her formal and informal counsel, though I place an especially high premium on her guidance related to matters of conflict resolution, communication, and mediation.
Gallatin’s county attorney is first and foremost a leader, and the position requires judgment, strategic thinking, and relationship-building. Audrey possesses and demonstrates all these capabilities on a daily basis in her personal and professional interactions. She promises to be tough, fair, and transparent, and by extension, she will be an effective and committed leader and steward of the county attorney’s office. She will fulfill the duties of the office with integrity, diligence, and skill, and she has my full support.
