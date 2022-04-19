I recently had the pleasure of meeting Audrey Cromwell and learning about her campaign to be the next Gallatin County attorney. I am impressed with her vision for the county attorney’s office, and believe that as county attorney, she would lead that office to better serve the people of Gallatin County.
Over the past two years Bozeman has seen thousands of people turn out to march for equity, racial justice, and justice system reform. For those interested in justice reform, the county attorney is the most important locally elected office. The county attorney sets Gallatin County’s criminal justice enforcement and reform policies. Audrey Cromwell will hold offenders accountable, and she will go beyond this to support victims and their families, proactively address the mental health crisis (rather than simply criminalizing mental illness) and increase transparency in the county attorney’s office in order to identify and eliminate racial, disability, and poverty bias.
This last point is critical to reform, ensuring that all defendants are treated fairly. The people have demanded change, and we can achieve this change by electing Audrey Cromwell as our next county attorney.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.