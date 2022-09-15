Let the news come to you

On rare occasions an individual emerges to occupy a position so suited to them, at just the right time and offering the qualities essential to a role. As voters in Gallatin County, we have a unique opportunity to elect such a person for county attorney: Audrey Cromwell.

The role of county attorney encompasses diverse and complementary tasks including managing a group of talented and committed professionals and support staff; setting policy in civil and criminal cases; and recognizing and acting upon opportunities and challenges of significant proportion.

I have worked with Audrey in varied contexts. Consistently I have recognized qualities of her character that are substantive to the role of our county attorney.

