On rare occasions an individual emerges to occupy a position so suited to them, at just the right time and offering the qualities essential to a role. As voters in Gallatin County, we have a unique opportunity to elect such a person for county attorney: Audrey Cromwell.
The role of county attorney encompasses diverse and complementary tasks including managing a group of talented and committed professionals and support staff; setting policy in civil and criminal cases; and recognizing and acting upon opportunities and challenges of significant proportion.
I have worked with Audrey in varied contexts. Consistently I have recognized qualities of her character that are substantive to the role of our county attorney.
Audrey has persistently demonstrated a congruence between her words and her actions. I have observed her “natural” collaborative nature and her respectfulness to others of diverse experiences and points of view. She acutely recognizes salient needs in situations and with others. And Audrey engenders hope and possibility with a sincere patience.
The county will benefit greatly with Audrey Cromwell in the role of county attorney. I hope that you consider this most capable and conscientious member of our community as county attorney.
Phillip Ronniger
Bozeman
