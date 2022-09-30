As we move into election season, I want to voice my support for Audrey Cromwell, the county attorney candidate with the depth of knowledge, experience, leadership skills, intelligence and fortitude essential to serving Gallatin County.
Audrey is a skilled lawyer with a compassionate heart. I attend Pilgrim church with Audrey, and have found her to be an amazing woman who cares deeply about her community and have long been impressed with her dedication to service. As county attorney, Audrey will collaborate with and provide input to the county's team of criminal and civil lawyers in a way that shows respect for their perspectives and professionalism. Audrey’s clear-minded, balanced approach to justice and legal matters will do great service for all the people of Gallatin County.
Rather than criminalizing mental health, Audrey will take a measured approach with an open-minded understanding of the social and situational “root causes” of crime. She will consider all options for justice while carefully and mindfully utilizing policies that support access to social services and/or potential rehabilitation options when appropriate. Audrey is a thoughtful and fair professional woman with great integrity. Please join me in voting for Audrey Cromwell for county attorney.
Kate Bryan
Bozeman
