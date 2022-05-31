The choice of a new county attorney is critically important to Gallatin County. I urge you to vote for Audrey Cromwell, the county attorney candidate with the depth of knowledge, experience, leadership skills, intelligence and fortitude essential to serving Gallatin County.
As county attorney, Audrey will collaborate with and provide input to county’s large team of criminal and civil lawyers in a way that shows respect for their perspectives and professionalism. Unlike other candidates, Audrey brings vast experience and insight to the job — having served Montana as a judge pro tem, prosecutor, public defender, legal aid attorney and private defense attorney. She will be a fair-minded judge and role model for helping our county’s criminal justice system find the right balance between holding people accountable (personal responsibility) and ensuring that justice is served in a balanced way. Audrey will serve with a measured and open-minded understanding of the social and situational “root causes” of crime which may warrant further consideration and may give rise to policies that support access to social services and/or rehabilitation options when appropriate.
Please join me in voting for Audrey Cromwell for county attorney. In these difficult times, it’s essential that we choose the right person for this important job.
