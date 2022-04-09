I am enormously proud of my friend, Audrey Cromwell, who is running for Gallatin County Attorney. Audrey is an accomplished lawyer and Judge pro tem. She owns and manages her own legal practice which she has grown to a competitive mid-sized law firm over the past decade.
Audrey is an excellent manager and values collaboration between attorneys and clients. Audrey is the kind of person who sees a problem as an opportunity.
Early in her career, she took on the adversarial family law system and created a new out-of-court system to provide divorcing families with mental health support, financial support, and legal support. This collaborative approach builds strong co-parenting relationships and focuses on creating resolution that meets the needs of everyone.
Originally from Billings, Audrey is an exceptional mother to her eight-year-old son who attends Longfellow School and she’s a proud military spouse as her husband Charlie is a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves. She has been a Division I athlete and a musician and has always cared deeply about equity and equality.
Her top three focuses for the county attorney’s office are: ensuring public safety, ensuring those with mental illness are supported through therapy, and wisely investing our taxpayer dollars so we can achieve the best outcomes in our judicial system.
More than anything, Audrey wants people to get a fair shake in the justice system. She will lead with compassion and will work hard to solve difficult problems. She has my vote!
