I’m grateful to live in a safe community. If elected county attorney, Audrey Cromwell will ensure the safety and wellbeing of Gallatin County citizens, while implementing more effective approaches for doing so. These include collaborative conflict resolution (when parties have common interests), support for mental health treatment, and supportive social services for those re-entering society.
The proliferation of recent Gallatin County lawsuits with entities like the city of Bozeman, local businesses, or the Montana Department of Transportation is disappointing and wastes taxpayer dollars. With her disposition to seek common ground and her training in collaborative approaches to conflict resolution, having Audrey Cromwell in the county attorney’s office promises to help resolve disputes between Gallatin County and other government entities outside of court, yielding better outcomes for everyone involved and saving taxpayers money in the process.
Beyond mending fences, Audrey’s policies will improve our justice system itself. Our local courts are flooded with cases. Far too many individuals end up in court again (and again). Audrey’s focus on mental health will divert mental health crises from ending up in the courtroom in the first place; establishing supportive resources for those exiting the justice system will break cycles of recidivism that burden the court system and mire individuals in a downward spiral.
I’m inspired by Audrey’s ideas and confident in her ability to implement them. She has built a successful law firm (Gallatin County’s best, according to last year’s Chronicle poll) and strong relationships with organizations across the county that support mental health, assist victims, and combat poverty.
Please join me in voting for Audrey Cromwell for Gallatin County Attorney on June 7.
