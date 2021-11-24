Support Local Journalism


The Democratic Party has decided to make race a central issue and this caused their drubbing in the Virginia election. The basis of their race-centered politics is the 1970’s academic writings of Derrick Bell, the theorist of “Critical Race Theory” (CRT).  This election forced Democratic Party leaders to deny that CRT is taught in schools but a web search of “CRT Virginia Department of Education” brings up the book “Foundations of Critical Race Theory in Education” which is on the recommended reading list for teachers in Virginia. 

This issue has now reached Bozeman as the article in the Chronicle “Bozeman school officials revise student success policy” (Nov. 10) shows. At issue was the word “equity” which is often used by CRT advocates. The basic elements of CRT as being taught are: the USA is “systemically racist”, whites benefit from discrimination against people of color and laws should enforce race-based preferences and privileges in favor of people of color. This would violate the 14th amendment of the US constitution (“equal protection under the laws”) and the California constitution which outlaws racial discrimination.

To push aside these pesky legal details the Democratic Party (vice President Kamila Harris, Gov. Newson and others) with the support of big media ran a well-financed campaign (Prop. 16) to repeal the California constitutional ban against racial discrimination. This failed (57% to 43%).

Arguing whether CRT is being taught in schools is a fool’s errand. A better approach is to look into what schools actually teach about race and then decide if this is what parents want their kids to learn.

John Rogers

Bozeman

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

