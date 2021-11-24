Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory turns voters against Democrats John Rogers Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Democratic Party has decided to make race a central issue and this caused their drubbing in the Virginia election. The basis of their race-centered politics is the 1970’s academic writings of Derrick Bell, the theorist of “Critical Race Theory” (CRT). This election forced Democratic Party leaders to deny that CRT is taught in schools but a web search of “CRT Virginia Department of Education” brings up the book “Foundations of Critical Race Theory in Education” which is on the recommended reading list for teachers in Virginia. This issue has now reached Bozeman as the article in the Chronicle “Bozeman school officials revise student success policy” (Nov. 10) shows. At issue was the word “equity” which is often used by CRT advocates. The basic elements of CRT as being taught are: the USA is “systemically racist”, whites benefit from discrimination against people of color and laws should enforce race-based preferences and privileges in favor of people of color. This would violate the 14th amendment of the US constitution (“equal protection under the laws”) and the California constitution which outlaws racial discrimination. To push aside these pesky legal details the Democratic Party (vice President Kamila Harris, Gov. Newson and others) with the support of big media ran a well-financed campaign (Prop. 16) to repeal the California constitutional ban against racial discrimination. This failed (57% to 43%).Arguing whether CRT is being taught in schools is a fool’s errand. A better approach is to look into what schools actually teach about race and then decide if this is what parents want their kids to learn. John RogersBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Democrats Critical Race Theory" Politics Usa Constitution Policy Election Discrimination Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Remove cowardice, extremism from our Legislature Posted: 12 a.m. 'Meaningful connection:' Gallatin County approves triangle trail plan Posted: 4 p.m. Nemes, Hazel Mary Barclay Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Editorial board swings and misses on the Madison Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: An ongoing circus aiding the demise of democracy Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back