Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Franz Glaus Jul 29, 2021

Critical race theory comes out of critical theory developed by Marxists. So disingenuous of Leftists to argue that but it's what Leftists do. They lie, project and gaslight normal people. Normal people are catching on.Teaching CRT to kids is the path to ruining a country by dividing and conquering it. We will not let that happen to America, to Montana or to Bozeman. Stopping the corrupt teacher union is the way to get rid of Leftists in our schools' faculties and administrations. In the meantime, we'll just use alternative means to educate our children, including homeschool co-ops.There is a dividing of the way here and it's a spiritual thing. Anyone is welcome to join a movement that is restoring sanity in a society that holds sacrosanct the family and the community, that rejects the divisive machinations of a bankrupt, godless assailant that is empty of true virtue while signaling false virtue all day long. Franz GlausBozeman