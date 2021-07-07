General Milley’s statements about critical race theory (CRT) go against everything I was taught in the military. I joined the Army when it had become an all-volunteer force in the early 1980s. The military is a meritocracy, by that I mean that you advanced in rank in the military by your ability. The Army picked leaders because they are superb at their job not based on the color of their skin or their sex. Racists were not tolerated and were culled out. Opportunities for women grew exponentially from the 1980s to the current period.
The military is based on teamwork. It is critical that members of the team trust their fellow team members (often with their lives). CRT is a corrosive poison to teamwork. It pits team members against each other based on skin color. Racist theory like CRT must not be allowed to destroy our military.
Soldiers are being taught that their country is a systemically racist country (that voted in a Black president for two terms). Why would service men and women want to fight and possibly die for a horrible bad country. Eventually, with this continued erosion of our patriotism and pride in our great country no one will want to serve and then Roman Empire here we come!
It is hard to believe that General Milley has moved so far from the troops that he would believe CRT would benefit our great military. Maybe a few dismounted patrols in Afghanistan might refresh his memory.