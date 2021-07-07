Support Local Journalism


General Milley’s statements about critical race theory (CRT) go against everything I was taught in the military. I joined the Army when it had become an all-volunteer force in the early 1980s. The military is a meritocracy, by that I mean that you advanced in rank in the military by your ability. The Army picked leaders because they are superb at their job not based on the color of their skin or their sex. Racists were not tolerated and were culled out. Opportunities for women grew exponentially from the 1980s to the current period.

The military is based on teamwork. It is critical that members of the team trust their fellow team members (often with their lives). CRT is a corrosive poison to teamwork. It pits team members against each other based on skin color. Racist theory like CRT must not be allowed to destroy our military.

Soldiers are being taught that their country is a systemically racist country (that voted in a Black president for two terms). Why would service men and women want to fight and possibly die for a horrible bad country. Eventually, with this continued erosion of our patriotism and pride in our great country no one will want to serve and then Roman Empire here we come!

It is hard to believe that General Milley has moved so far from the troops that he would believe CRT would benefit our great military. Maybe a few dismounted patrols in Afghanistan might refresh his memory.

LTC Hank Adams USA Ret

Bozeman

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

