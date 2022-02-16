This letter is in response to the letter submitted last week concerning the unhoused in Bozeman. I agree with Mr. Zell that the community has a problem that needs to be addressed.
A large percentage of unhoused are employed, but they do not make enough to afford a home in the Bozeman market. Many are employed in the service industry and Bozeman would be in trouble without their availability.
However, the problem goes much deeper than blaming those who are living without warmth and a roof over their heads. The city can no longer require builders to include a percentage of affordable housing when building a development. Our city closed three mobile home areas and no others have been opened.
HRDC does constant street outreach in an effort to help these citizens with laundry, better housing and other services they might need. The Bozeman Police Department is part of this effort. The Warming Center has extended their hours. Additionally, rates for affordable motel/hotel space that has been available in the past and used by non-profits for housing, has become too expensive. CHP additionally offers affordable health care.
Possible suggestions that might be offered could include 1) Supporting HRDC and other non-profits by your donations and volunteering time; 2) Consider expanding locations with camper hook-ups like those found at the fairgrounds; 3) Add a community hospitality charge to the high priced motel/hotel rooms inhabited by folks who could easily afford a few extra dollars; 4) Lobby the Montana Legislature to rethink their decisions. Bozeman can’t be the only community in Montana with these inequities.
The gap is not going to close without some creative thinking. In most cases these folks would not choose this lifestyle if circumstances were different.
