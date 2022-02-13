Those Republican voters who have hoped the party would disown Trump and return to being a responsible opposition party have now been abandoned by the Republican National Committee, meeting in Salt Lake City where it called the Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” while, at the same time, Mike Pence was finally saying that “Trump was wrong.” Likewise, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have been left without party support and Sen. Mitt Romney has at last spoken out to dissociate himself from the RNC, meaning that he no longer is aligned with the party. The only recourse they now have, along with the Never Trumpers, is to form a responsible third party (call it the Constitution Party) that embraces democratic norms.
Admittedly, a divided party doesn’t have a chance to take control of Congress in 2022 or even 2024 since the Party of Trump will try to hang on — and the separated conservative parties will divide the Republican vote. But, as the more credible party of the conservative wing, the Constitution Party will gain legitimacy and gain strength in the long run, casting the Trumpist Republican Party into the dustbin of history.
So, it behooves Steve Schmidt, Bill Kristol, Michael Steele, George Will, David French and other Never Trumpers to begin work on founding and organizing the Constitution Party to put the irresponsible, soulless Republican Party, now owned by Donald Trump, out of existence. More power to ’em.
