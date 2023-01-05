As the year closes, we reflect on what we have lost and that which will come to be. One, whose words were often on these pages, has departed. Tim Crawford, local conservationist, rural rancher, philanthropist, curmudgeon, and friend, leaves a challenging void to fill.
Each of us sees only a portion of what an individual is to our community. Tim was curious. He went to the encampment of the unhoused talking with those affected by the housing crisis. Most were workers who couldn’t afford recently inflated housing prices. He gave them warm clothes.
Words and their meaning were important to him, so he sponsored Christi the Wordsmith. Now in her fourth decade on the air, she dissects the meaning and origin of words recording her daily nationwide broadcasts locally.
He was a problem solver. While we can’t individually solve climate change, we can be heroes adding to collective change. It rarely shows. The solar array atop the Emerson Cultural Center required structural reinforcement of its roof. When you sit in the Crawford Theater, know the solar array powering the building was Tim’s doing.
A conservationist, he shared the beauty of nature through his photography exhibits around town. He chronicled the movement of society from local parades to the Women’s March. Looking carefully, you could see his red baseball cap stating, “Make America Think Again.”
Historic Main Street can thank Tim. He watched the movement of the city from his office there, sometimes battling developers. He was aggressive, incisive and intentional. He fought for that which he believed in.
With Tim’s passing, a void is created. Could one life be the breaking of fruit so the seeds of his generosity, curiosity, and investment in community sprout in others? The need remains. The void has been created. How will it be filled?
Elizabeth Marum
Belgrade
