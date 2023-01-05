Let the news come to you

As the year closes, we reflect on what we have lost and that which will come to be. One, whose words were often on these pages, has departed. Tim Crawford, local conservationist, rural rancher, philanthropist, curmudgeon, and friend, leaves a challenging void to fill.

Each of us sees only a portion of what an individual is to our community. Tim was curious. He went to the encampment of the unhoused talking with those affected by the housing crisis. Most were workers who couldn’t afford recently inflated housing prices. He gave them warm clothes.

Words and their meaning were important to him, so he sponsored Christi the Wordsmith. Now in her fourth decade on the air, she dissects the meaning and origin of words recording her daily nationwide broadcasts locally.

