Letter to the editor: Courts will soon be busy with the Jan. 6 criminals Dan Lourie Aug 3, 2021

We all knew, without doubt, that it was Trump who brought, from all over the country, protesters to Washington, proceeding as rioters, beaters, poisoners, killers, injurers of 140-plus people, destroying buildings, offices and equipment, obeying Trump on Jan. 6. Doubting that, one needs only looking at TV, seeing endless film still being shown to continued audiences, classes, and families.

Questions still abound, many ludicrous, as asking whether Trump is criminally liable for all that happened during that siege, the breach, and the destruction of offices and rooms.

All of us, seeing Trump's videos, where he told his crowd that he looked forward to meeting them near the building (where, gosh, he neglected to show up, despite his promise) suggesting they go and raise hell after beating their way into the Congressional building.

We have consequently gained great knowledge, in the seven months, about the disaster created by Trump. Many of those of his cronies — about 500, since I last heard, either in jail or close to getting there. Our most recent knowledge and understanding has been learning first-hand the horror of the treatment of the police and others on duty who were seeking to keep Trump terrorists away from the building and the people there-in. Several have spoken to us of the horrors they faced, telling it to us all, some in tears, many with such vivid memory of having been abused beyond belief, not having any way of overcoming the current and continuing pain.

Then, of course, there is the phony knowledge that many Republicans continue to insist, that there was none of that history, that Trump is a good guy who would never do such a thing.

Hopefully, we'll soon have the courts and lawyers busy with those criminals, including, of course, with Trump!

Dan Lourie
Bozeman