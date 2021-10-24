Letter to the editor: Courts building will provide the space judges need Audrey Cromwell Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you have ever had to go through a divorce in Bozeman, you probably know how long it can take to get a court date. I am a family law lawyer, and I am currently working a divorce case that started in early 2018. Our trial date is set for December of this year. This case has been pending for almost four years.Why has it taken so long? Simple answer: space. Our courthouse does not have enough courtroom space for Judges to timely hear divorce and parenting cases.Families can be severely impacted by years-long divorce matters. According to the prominent Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) study, adversarial and prolonged divorce proceedings are categorized as a form of childhood trauma. The ACEs study associated these traumatic childhood experiences with negative impacts on a child’s lifelong health. This trauma, however, is absolutely preventable. If our courthouse had enough space for our judges to hear these cases quickly, ongoing disputes would be resolved promptly. Timely court dates reduce acrimony between parents so they can move forward and focus on productive co-parenting rather than protracted fighting between themselves.Our community needs to provide adequate working space for our judges so they can fulfill their responsibilities and better serve our families, children, and our community. Please vote yes on the Courts Facility Bond. Audrey CromwellBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Judge Courthouse Case Law Civil Law Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Oct. 24, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back