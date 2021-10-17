Letter to the editor: Courts building bond is worthy of your support Patti Steinmuller Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a 30-year Gallatin County resident and six-year resident of Bozeman, I support the Gallatin County District Court Bond. The cost of the bond is modest compared to its many benefits.The county commission heeded the community’s request to narrowly target a proposal for a safe, efficient space to meet the county’s court system needs. Relocating the sheriff and staff to an excellent location in Four Corners, the commissioners focused their attention on the district court. Since the current building is structurally unsound, does not meet building codes, lacks a sprinkler system, is non-ADA compliant, and is too small for our growing county, retrofitting the current building was not an option.The proposed Gallatin County Courts Building will provide space for a sorely needed fourth district court judge, recently approved by the governor. Activities such as applying for a marriage license, requesting an adoption, addressing family law issues, settling civil claims, and conducting criminal proceedings are some of the many responsibilities of the county justice system. What will it cost? Remarkably, the cost is moderate, about $30-$80 annually for 20 years based on your property’s assessed value, not its market value. For more information, access: https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/. Yearly, the cost decreases with more property owners added to the county’s tax base. Once the paid, the bond’s tax ends.Speaking of bonds, the bond market is working in our favor since government bonds like this are in demand. The architectural design is complete, and the construction company is ready to act. The return on investment makes this bond is an excellent deal for county taxpayers, county residents, and county employees. In the service of justice in our county, vote for the Gallatin County District Court Bond on your mailed ballot, due election day, Nov. 2. Patti SteinmullerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County District Court Cost Economics Finance Law Building Industry Commerce Resident Courts Building Bond Market Return On Investment Government Bond Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Three names on ballot for Bozeman's second full-time city judge Posted: 12:30 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. City to hold roundtable on equity, inequality in Bozeman Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 17, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back