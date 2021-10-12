Letter to the editor: Courts bond an important investment for Gallatin County Hillary Carls Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This November Gallatin County voters have the important task of voting to pass a bond to fund a new Gallatin County Courts center. After practicing law in Gallatin County for over 15-years, I have learned that my clients rarely understand the importance of a functioning courthouse, until they are forced into Gallatin County’s current Law & Justice Center. Reality is that it is challenging to achieve justice in our current facility.Gallatin County has long needed a new courthouse for our District Court and Justice Court. These courts resolve our county’s disputes, including: (1) divorces in Gallatin County; (2) felony criminal charges in Gallatin County; (3) misdemeanor criminal charges issued by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office or Montana Highway Patrol; (4) Orders of Protection; (5) Civil Litigation; and (6) Small Claims. If you are involved in the court system, it is likely one of the most important priorities in your life. Our current courthouse does not reflect the value and importance to our community. Gallatin County’s failing Law and Justice Center makes it difficult for lawyers to advocate for their clients, judges to be secure and supported to make the vital decisions that resolve disputes in our community, victims to be protected from those who have harmed them, to adequately assist those with mental health concerns navigate the court system, and the public to have confidence in justice in our community. A new Gallatin County courts center is a critical need.The Gallatin County courts bond is an important investment in our community. I encourage you to vote to pass the Gallatin County courts bond this November. Hillary Carls Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags November Gallatin County Law & Justice Center Courthouse Law Criminal Law Civil Law Judge Importance Dispute Investment Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen will serve community well, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the experience the city commission needs Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: A better solution for replacing Gallatin County's courts building Posted: 12 a.m. With recreational cannabis sales approaching, Bozeman takes a look at where the businesses can exist Posted: Oct. 10, 2021 Editorial: Gallatin County is in dire need of a new courts building. Your vote will help. Posted: Oct. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back