I usually keep to myself but this requires dialogue! I spent my whole life working the backcountry of Montana and Wyoming and we were required by Forest Service and Fish and Game to have food poles out of camp and 10 feet high to keep bears from getting food and protecting the bears from being killed for getting into and becoming problem bears. Why are our dumpsters in Paradise Valley any different?

It’s up to the commissioners of Park County and the Fish and Game to do the same in securing these dumps! It’s not rocket science, fix the gates and close the problem dumps by 5 and close gates and lockdown lids on dumpsters every day! Your laziness is jeopardizing these cubs' lives. The wildlife belong to the people of Montana! I doubt the national news will be very forgiving if these cubs are killed because of your failure to do your jobs!

Mark White 

Bozeman

