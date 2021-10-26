Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Mark White Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I usually keep to myself but this requires dialogue! I spent my whole life working the backcountry of Montana and Wyoming and we were required by Forest Service and Fish and Game to have food poles out of camp and 10 feet high to keep bears from getting food and protecting the bears from being killed for getting into and becoming problem bears. Why are our dumpsters in Paradise Valley any different? It’s up to the commissioners of Park County and the Fish and Game to do the same in securing these dumps! It’s not rocket science, fix the gates and close the problem dumps by 5 and close gates and lockdown lids on dumpsters every day! Your laziness is jeopardizing these cubs' lives. The wildlife belong to the people of Montana! I doubt the national news will be very forgiving if these cubs are killed because of your failure to do your jobs! Mark White Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dump Fish Zoology Food Politics Wildlife Life Montana Gate Laziness Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Johnson, Dallas Vern Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back