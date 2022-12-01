Let the news come to you

To saddle Gallatin County taxpayers with a behavior health model concocted by hospital CEO John Hill, who has since resigned after a no-confidence vote by hospital physicians and nurses, would be a grave mistake. Outsourcing mental health care to the Arizona company, Connections, selected by outgoing CEO Hill, which in its own self-assessment admitted it "has no experience in rural mental health crisis care, especially in a town that does not provide psychiatric inpatient beds," would unnecessarily short-change our community.

Connections does say, however, it is “looking forward to building a model that could be replicated in other areas of rural America.” Why should our county be the testing grounds for a private enterprise to develop their rural mental health care for-profit model? In a Zoom call, three community members were told by Connections physicians that what they have to offer "is better than nothing, which is what you have now."

Gallatin County deserves more than being guinea pigs and a profit center for an out-of-town provider to set up shop on 19th Avenue, three miles from hospital labs, scanning equipment and the array of medical staff needed to thoroughly assess patients presenting with various mental health conditions, often with exacerbating or primary physical health factors.

