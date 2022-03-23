This is the first time Gallatin County will choose a new County Attorney in 25 years – it’s critically important that we get this right! As you learn more about my record of public service and the strategies I will use to make the County Attorney’s Office tough, fair and transparent, I’m hopeful you will support my candidacy.
I was raised in Billings by service-oriented parents in the medical field and earned my law degree from University of Montana. Since that time, I have worked extensively in criminal law, serving the community as a Judge pro tem, prosecutor, public defender, and private attorney.
As County Attorney, I will bring a sharp perspective tempered by a passion for collaboration:
I will hold offenders accountable while engaging effective tools of treatment and re-entry support to break vicious cycles of crime and re-offense.
I will protect victims from further harm and ensure their experience within the judicial system is marked with dignity and respect.
I will create a special unit of prosecutors trained to handle cases involving violence against women, which occurs in nearly 75% of violent domestic crimes.
I will tackle Gallatin County’s current mental health crisis by creating a program to link offenders in crisis with established community treatment. These partnerships lead to fewer jail, ER, and State Hospital stays, which saves taxpayer dollars and better serves our community.
I will use my extensive experience in collaborative negotiation to reduce litigation between the county and the city of Bozeman, business owners, and in land-use disputes as Gallatin County continues to grow.
The safety and wellbeing of our citizens and visitors is vital to helping our community thrive. I ask for your support as County Attorney and will work hard to earn your trust.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.