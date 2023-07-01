Eight years ago, the Cottonwood Decision was upheld by the Ninth Circuit of Appeals requiring the Forest Service to reanalyze the environmental impacts of forest plans across the Northern Rockies specially to make sure those plans adhere to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973. The litigation was simply to ensure the Forest Service would consider habitat protections for endangered species such as the Canada lynx in their forest management plans. Why was it necessary? Because the Forest Service, as the court decided, wasn’t conforming to the law. That’s it.
For eight years, we’ve seen politicians and political think tanks whine and moan about the fact the Forest Service is being prevented from carrying out their function of managing the forest. Well, guess what? Their job is also to follow and obey the law. Their job of managing the forests is also to consider the wildlife that lives within those forests.
Basically, the political opposition to this court victory perceives something that isn’t there. To them, it is about politics, plain and simple. It is about a perceived notion this court victory is hampering timber sales. This decision has never been about the timber industry, it was simply to make sure the Forest Service follows the law and acts within the intent of Section 7 of the ESA, that federal agencies consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over habitat protections.
To make it more than that or about some leftist notorious scheme is a disservice to the American people. Sometimes the intent of an action is simply as stated. The fact this decision may help to better manage our forest in fighting climate change is a plus. But let’s not forget, we live in a world where wildlife needs a win. Let’s not take this away from them.
Clinton Nagel
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.