The Biden Administration would have us believe that corporate taxes are paid from profits and are the moral equivalent of motherhood. Corporate taxes are the least progressive means of extracting revenue from the populace. They are almost always passed down by businesses in the form of price increases on the goods and services paid for by all consumers, regardless of income, race or living situation.

The good news: Corporate taxes reach freeloaders such as illegals, drug dealers, tax cheats, prostitutes, and other criminals. Also, they are efficient because, as a type of sales tax, they are enforced and collected by the private sector. The bad news: They exacerbate inflationary tendencies brought on by quantitative easing, unnecessarily low interest rates and excessive federal spending. They also increase the cost of goods and service produced in the U.S. resulting in negative incentives to create job-producing businesses.

The president and his progressive friends need to be reminded that there is no such thing as free lunch.

John H. Leeper

Big Sky

