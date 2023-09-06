As I read the recent column by David Smith, executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, I was struck by the significance of what wasn’t said. I concede we need millions of tons of gravel. The majority of the gravel mined in Gallatin Gateway is trucked to Big Sky to support growth and TAXES In Madison County. The west end of Jack Creek in Madison County has sections full of gravel and much closer than Gallatin Gateway, so much for “as close to the user as possible.“ It might be more expensive but the top 5 homes currently for sale in Big Sky adds up to $120,795,000! They can afford gravel from Madison County. Yes, gravel companies do apply to DEQ for a permit. However, the simple act of submitting the application “slams” the door shut on any agency or person having any impact on the final permit approval. Yes, you can attend hearings but the submission of the application reduces DEQ to an admin office, not an action office, and preempts our county commissioners and “we the people.”
Three hundred diesel truck loads of gravel per day, 6 days a week, for 20 years driving to Big Sky using diesel engines! What Google said about diesel engines: “carbon rich and close in composition to home heating oil. As such, it's inherently dirty and sooty when burned.” Good for the environment?
Protect property rights! When the property owner’s actions degrade his neighbor’s property, he has exceeded his rights. Four neighbors who share the south boundary of the Gateway gravel pit lost somewhere between 25% and 35% in value the day DEQ sent their required notice. The “TAKING” gate swings both ways! Who will make them whole, the land owner (Black family), TMC (the gravel company) or the Montana Contractors Association?
Stef Farrand
Gallatin Gateway
