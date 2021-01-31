The election is over but the angry, hateful rhetoric continues.
While I was appalled by the actions, attitudes and behavior of our leaders in Washington, in the end, our democracy was defended and saved for future generations. Our leaders in Congress must now find ways to work together and set aside partisanship to solve the many problems facing our country. They hopefully will do their part in bringing us back together. Now we must do our part.
I don’t think we realize the impact and ramifications of our continued letters and outrage in making matters worse. Every time we attack a person or group with our words, we are actually attacking their ego which may cause them to further entrench themselves in their beliefs, thereby continuing to divide us as a country.
Why are we providing the ammunition to continue the fight? Instead, let’s find ways to work together to solve the problems facing us!
The last four years has caused some deep wounds for many of us and to our democracy. It seems our country has been divided into two sides, us vs them! It is time to start the healing process which may take many years before we can once again say “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”! President Biden emphasized the need for Unity and working together. Whether you voted for him or not, the message is critical for the future of our country and democracy.
Those who wish to destroy our Country will continue their efforts to keep us divided and living in a world of hate. “Hate begets hate” which creates a lose-lose scenario for all of us! It is time to “let it go” and move on. We must stop labeling ourselves as Democrats or Republicans but instead as "Americans."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.