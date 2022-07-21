Individuals across the country are reimagining their career paths following the height of the pandemic. One industry worth exploring is residential construction. The industry offers competitive compensation and a chance to contribute to building the American Dream.
Even as the United States is entering a period of economic easing, all projections show continued strong demand for new housing, making home building a stable and lucrative career choice. According to a recent National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) analysis, there were 440,000 open construction jobs in May 2022.
Pivoting to a career in construction has many benefits; including debt free entry into the workforce:
The industry is hiring, compensation is competitive, management opportunities abound, training is available.
There are numerous opportunities to gain experience and training in the skilled trades. The Home Builders Institute (HBI), a national leader in career training and NAHB’s workforce development arm, offers educational programs in 46 states. Through the organization’s industry-recognized curriculum utilized in nearly 400 programs, HBI trains in various skills, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, building construction technology, HVAC, and masonry.
HBI Job Corps programs are located in 118 job centers and offer pre-apprenticeship training in 10 residential construction trades. The training programs are national in scope but implemented locally using proven models that can be customized to meet the workforce needs of communities across the nation. Those who graduate from the program enjoy a 92% job placement rate.
