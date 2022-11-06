Apart from the many reasons already indicated that Monica Tranel is a far more qualified candidate to represent Montana than Zinke, there are others perhaps even more important. The most important, however, is that Montanans will suffer if Republicans regain control of the House. The House has 435 members, of which 218 are Republicans. All of them voted against the Build Back Better Bill and the American Rescue Plan; only 13 voted yes on the Infrastructure and Jobs Act Bill. There's not enough room to note all the positive effects of this bill. Go to Ballotpedia to check out more.
But for example, the last mentioned provides for investments for working families; the environment; railways; bridges; broadband internet. The Build Back Better Act would update the power grid and cybersecurity; create electric vehicle charging stations; oppose the effects of Climate Change; allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices (US Drug prices are the most expensive in the world!). Then there was the Affordable Insulin Now Act that would cap monthly insulin costs per person at $35. Only 12 Republicans voted for it.
So consider what you will lose if Republicans take back the House. Vote and vote for Monica Tranel.
Jack Kligerman
Bozeman
