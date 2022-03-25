Some Republican lawmakers recently had a column on this page. They lambasted regulations as the cause of Montana’s housing crisis, citing a study by the Frontier Institute. It’s funny they call it a “study.” One look at the Frontier Institute website shows their study had its conclusion in hand before the study even began. Goal No. 1: “Red Tape Relief.”
This isn’t surprising from the party of “alternative facts.” One opinion must be worth two facts to the Frontier Institute. Of course the lawmakers didn’t cite any data, or explain their methods (I hope none of my professors in Industrial Engineering at MSU would accept a study with such a shoddy foundation). Regulation is bad to Republicans, unless it’s about: telling women what they can do with their bodies, who you can love, who can vote, and who can enter this country as immigrants. Congratulations to the lawmakers on again demonstrating that Republicans only worship the Gospel of Greed as in the lust lust for power, money, and control.
Republicans got their way once, deregulating power which blew up electricity rates and killed local manufacturers dependent on the cheap power. If they get their way again, good luck finding an affordable house when developers are completely uninhibited in their efforts to maximize profit. We’ll ignore climate change until our blue ribbon trout streams run dry (or are riddled with Yellowstone Club feces because of their “visual inspection water quality check”), public lands won’t need stewards because they’ll be auctioned off, wildfires will burn year round (already happening in Texas, Florida and Montana), while tourism and agriculture industries (the two largest industries in Montana) are decimated. Maybe destroying the things that make Montana so great will solve the housing crisis after all.
