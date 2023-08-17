Mark Egge’s column in the August 2 Bozeman Daily Chronicle correctly points out that the City of Bozeman must improve water conservation, offers suggestions for making progress, and discusses connections between housing and water conservation. That’s a good start, but it won’t be enough. Given the city’s growth, and since water is a finite and diminishing resource, it will be impossible to conserve our way to an adequate supply unless we simultaneously calibrate new development to LOCAL water availability.
Our city government, apparently in the service of constructing luxury condos for out of state residents, has adopted a laissez faire development policy resulting in many new subdivisions. Some of these, such as the recently approved Canyon Gate development, have needlessly razed hundreds of mature trees and acres of existing wildlife habitat by bulldozing what had been active farmland and open space. Finding adequate new LOCAL water resources for the thousands of new residents these developments will bring to Bozeman has been absent from the conversation. Instead, the city has been entertaining proposals to pipe additional water, presumably at great taxpayer expense, from Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
This is what happens when our City Commission fails to factor the idea of long-term sustainability into their decisions. Habitat is needlessly destroyed, and development profits are privatized while many of the costs of development, such as finding adequate sources of new water, are socialized to the taxpayers. A sustainable framework is needed, one that requires developers to secure and pay for new LOCAL sources of water (without raising existing residents’ water bills) before any development goes forward. Otherwise, we will find ourselves desiccated — victims of our own lack of resolve. Vote for candidates favoring sustainability this coming fall.
Brad Bates
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.