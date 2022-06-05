I recently met with the office of Sen. Jon Tester about the urgent need to address the biodiversity crisis. The intensity and alarming progression of the extinction crisis and biodiversity loss hits home being a mother and longtime wildlife advocate. I've always felt a calling to protect wildlife, and now that call is stronger than ever.
With 1 million species facing extinction globally by 2050, I ask my members of Congress to fully fund one of the most critical pieces of legislation, the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The ESA has also been severely underfunded for decades. Scientists have identified a significant increase in funding as one of the most important U.S. policy responses needed to address the extinction crisis. And that’s why I’m calling on Montana’s congressional delegation to support an increase of $79 million for the ESA in the FY23 Interior Appropriations bill.
Additionally, we discussed how national wildlife refuges can help combat the climate and extinction crises. With at least one refuge in all 50 states, this network of protected lands and waters harbors 513 endangered and threatened species. Providing a funding increase in the FY23 Interior Appropriations bill to expand the National Wildlife Refuge System will support species conservation, protect a diversity of plants and animals, and improve landscape connectivity.
Finally, I advocated for the establishment of a National Biodiversity Strategy — a “whole-of-government” approach to combating the extinction crisis. The strategy details policy recommendation commitment to protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 and includes actions to restore ecosystem services that benefit air and water and expand access to nature.
The way I see it, this alarming rate of extinction and biodiversity loss calls for action on all fronts. It’s time we give our full attention and respect to the natural world.
