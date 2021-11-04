Letter to the editor: Congress is caterwauling over a bill it can't define Glenn Puffer Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $3.5 trillion! $5 trillion! $2.2 trillion! Infrastructure! Social welfare programs! Democrats vs. Republicans! The Squad! Bernie! Nancy! Joe (B and M)! McGoogle eyes (sorry, couldn’t remember McConnell’s name for a second)! Enough already!The Congress is caterwauling like two pigs fighting over an ear of corn about a spending bill they can’t even define. Here’s what I want to see: a list by name and expenditure, and timespan for every item in that 2,400-page pile of paper. It should be easy. If it’s not, then it shouldn’t be voted on by either house of Congress. Ditto how it's going to be paid for, and I don't mean some amorphous, pie-in-the-sky accounting trickery. I mean what it's really going to cost me/us, the taxpayer(s). Listen up Daines, Tester and Rosendale! If you can’t show me/us a complete by-item list of what’s in the bill and what each item is going to cost then you have no business voting on it, for or against. And if you can’t get that done for me/us before it goes up for a vote — in any form — then I/we have no business voting for you come next election!Get off your individual and collective butts and get this done, and done right! Glenn PufferEnnis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Politics Butt Democrats Republicans Trickery Caterwaul Tester Election Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Jones, Jack Posted: 1 a.m. Bradley, Raymond S. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Choosing a leader the most important task for board Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Which party is actually better for the economy? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back