Letter to the editor: Condescending editorial ignored major points about CRT Sharon Dunn, Jul 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would like to address the July 18 editorial “Bozeman School Board’s Abundance of Patience.”First, the article asserts that there is no mention of Critical Race Theory by BSD public documents. According to Christopher Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute (notice how this reference is not from cable TV where you allege conservatives get all their information so we can get ourselves “whipped up”) advocates often rename CRT to make it more palatable to those who might oppose it. One of the alternative names used is “equity.”Second, the article wants to paint CRT as some dated philosophy that may be taught at “some school out there” implying that the teaching is not widespread. CRT is being implemented in government agencies, corporations and schools. In fact, the National Education Association has endorsed CRT and has put together a team of staffers to combat those who oppose CRT — in other words, concerned parents. Your editorial alleges that parents standing up for their kids “sows division.” Instead, it’s teachers’ organizations seeking to silence parents that foments the true division. Next, estimates are that there were a couple hundred concerned citizens at the school board meeting and that they were 2 to 1 against CRT. Does the will and concerns of the people mean so little that it can just be swept away with a condescending editorial?Finally, what is happening at school board meetings nationwide is symptomatic of a larger problem: that conservatives feel they have no voice, from the weaponizing of the IRS against the Tea Party, to the censorship on social media and the silencing of a sitting president. Your editorial serves as exhibit A for why 75 million people feel they have been mischaracterized, disenfranchised and dismissed. Sharon Dunn,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Editorial Crt Education Politics School Journalism National Education Association Parents Article Conservative Teacher Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Lund, Lillian Eleanor Posted: 1 a.m. Editorial: Gallatin College a proven asset for Montana Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Governor plays politics as fire season drags on Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bill would help farmers, ranchers with climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Forest mismanagement wastes the money of taxpayers Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back