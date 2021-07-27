Support Local Journalism


I would like to address the July 18 editorial “Bozeman School Board’s Abundance of Patience.”

First, the article asserts that there is no mention of Critical Race Theory by BSD public documents. According to Christopher Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute (notice how this reference is not from cable TV where you allege conservatives get all their information so we can get ourselves “whipped up”) advocates often rename CRT to make it more palatable to those who might oppose it. One of the alternative names used is “equity.”

Second, the article wants to paint CRT as some dated philosophy that may be taught at “some school out there” implying that the teaching is not widespread. CRT is being implemented in government agencies, corporations and schools. In fact, the National Education Association has endorsed CRT and has put together a team of staffers to combat those who oppose CRT — in other words, concerned parents. Your editorial alleges that parents standing up for their kids “sows division.” Instead, it’s teachers’ organizations seeking to silence parents that foments the true division.

Next, estimates are that there were a couple hundred concerned citizens at the school board meeting and that they were 2 to 1 against CRT. Does the will and concerns of the people mean so little that it can just be swept away with a condescending editorial?

Finally, what is happening at school board meetings nationwide is symptomatic of a larger problem: that conservatives feel they have no voice, from the weaponizing of the IRS against the Tea Party, to the censorship on social media and the silencing of a sitting president. Your editorial serves as exhibit A for why 75 million people feel they have been mischaracterized, disenfranchised and dismissed.

Sharon Dunn,

Bozeman 

