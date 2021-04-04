Considering all the problems that exist in the world today this is fairly low on the concern scale. Yet it bothers me because I see so much of it. I am talking about inferior concrete work. It was not long after the Walmart Super Store was built that the concrete sidewalks began scaling. It was the result of a poor job of pouring the concrete.
I was at the new WinCo store last week. How old are the sidewalks directly in front of their entrance? What? Maybe a couple months? They are already scaling. I don't know who signed off on that part of the project. If I were the general contractor, I would make them tear it out and pour it again. The company that poured that concrete should be ashamed of the terrible job they did.
When concrete is done correctly it will last a very long time with no problems. When it is done incorrectly it looks like the walkway to the entrance of Winco. It just seems like most concrete these days is not being done correctly.