At 89 and living a quality life, I am grateful for modern medicine and my doctors. I have counted on their expertise, their concern for my health, and I am not alone in this. My geriatric friends gather regularly, and we regale each other with our health problems, and express gratitude for our doctors, nurses, and support staff. I have good memories of the old Deaconess Hospital where my daughter was born. I remember the many kindnesses of doctors and nurses as I had various health issues over the years. Many of us are concerned because we see an exodus of our doctors. We hear rumors that many have left because they feel their expertise is undervalued, and they cannot advocate for patients. Recently we were told staff are being fired because of lack of funds due to COVID-19, yet hospitals received millions in government subsidies to compensate for their COVID-19 losses, and Bozeman Health is developing real estate around town.
Questions loom: Are doctors, as the professionals we patients count on, still able to advocate for us? Are they respected and valued for their expertise? The patient population is growing, yet the main hospital with doctors that serves us is shrinking.
As a part of an aging population, we may count on several areas of expertise. It can take weeks to get an appointment with a specialist because of staff shortages. This is frustrating and erodes confidence in our health system. John Hill, the CEO of Bozeman Health, not a doctor, is paid about a million dollars a year per their website to “...promote quality, accountability, and reliability…” Can this happen without retaining expert staff? More buildings, less staff, and less patients served: perhaps Mr. Hill should go part time and use the savings to retain experienced, professional staff.
Jo Anne Troxel
Bozeman
