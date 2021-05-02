The Montana University System is fully justified in its opposition to House Bill 102, enabling and budgeting for open and concealed carry gun use on Montana state campuses.
The prefrontal cortex in human brains is responsible for organizing behavior, including consideration, ordering and timing of behaviors, and execution. It is not fully developed until a person's mid-20s. College students cannot be expected to be fully prepared for the complex decision processes required for safe and effective gun use in an unstructured situation. There is nothing to hunt on campus but disaster.
Whatever the arguments are in support of HB 102, the results are already obvious to any thinking person. Gun violence amounts to much more than self-defensive homicides. Mass shootings, accidental discharges, passion inflamed murders, and suicides are the consistent results of unstructured gun use.
Two-thirds of gun violence in America occur as suicides which, unlike any other form of self-destruction, requires no preparation, and therefore no time to reconsider or ask for help. Putting guns on campus amounts to inviting students, when they are momentarily distraught, to make their most consequential decision their last.
Consider also that guns on campus will not stay on campus. Local businesses have as much to lose as the families of college students and staff.
College is an opportunity to stretch out, but it is also the first opportunity our kids get to make big and small mistakes on their own. Mistakes are extremely valuable only when they are not extremely dangerous. There is neither need nor advantage to be gained by having guns hidden all over our campuses. Whatever supporters are after it’s not a good education or a safe community.
HB 102 will ensure only one definite outcome. Guns on campuses will result in death on campuses.