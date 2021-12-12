Letter to the editor: Concealed carry is wrong for Montana's universities Betsy Danforth Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It would appear that Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is determined to cull the human herd not only through anti-vaccination policies, but also by inviting needless violence and disaster to our university campuses. Judge McMahon handed down his decision that the Board of Regents has the final say over regulations of the university system — in this case as it applies to House Bill 102 and the attempt to allow students, faculty, staff and visitors without permits to carry concealed firearms on our campuses. Knudsen intends to appeal this decision — a reversal of which would likely lead to gun violence, either accidental or intentional, on one or more of MUS’s campuses.Judge McMahon’s decision was met with extreme relief from the vast majority of the university community. In a virtual listening session attended by over 600 students, faculty, staff, and parents with the Board of Regents in the Spring, 63 people testified against allowing conceal carry without a permit on MUS campuses while 5 folks spoke in favor of HB 102. The Montana Constitution clearly states that the Board of Regents has jurisdiction over MUS communities, and for good reason. Those in favor of HB 102 mentioned “good-guy-with-a-gun” scenarios or the right to carry for self defense. Are our campuses such dangerous places that we all need to carry weapons? Can we please re-examine the false good-guy-with-a-gun narrative? Statistics on gun violence and mass shootings can be found from many sources, and they are horrific. Very few, if any of these incidences report a savior with a gun. Just last week, four students were killed and seven people injured in Michigan when a high school student opened fire in his school.Less guns equal less deaths, period. Universities are places to learn, think, and socialize; places for hopes and dreams, not guns. Betsy DanforthBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University Law Weaponry Education Board Of Regents Faculty Student Montana Mcmahon Austin Knudsen Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Fight over death penalty brewing in West Yellowstone murder case Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A couple of reminders for all Bozeman drivers Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: A lot to celebrate at Montana State University Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Superintendent Elsie Arntzen should make the responsible choice: Resign. Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Water conservation not enough to keep up with growth Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back