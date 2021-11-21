Support Local Journalism


Almost 50% of marriages in America end in divorce. Face it. We are a nation largely ignorant of the notion of compromise. Having been married for 49 years, raised and educated two daughters, not out of bed in the morning before laughing with my spouse, I know the value and importance of compromise.

So, if you are of the percent of Americans who voted for Joe Biden and are now one of the percent who poll against him, take a minute and consider the value of compromise. The (currently) Democratically controlled government is functioning exactly like any long-term relationship does. It is learning to compromise.

This pluralistic society we live in is built upon conflicting views. Fellow constituents have to learn to live with each other and work for something better through compromise. This has been true since the birth of this nation. Slavery should have been banned by the very founding fathers who owned slaves, yet compromise (of ethics) was needed in 1776 if a ‘nation’ was to be forged.

So back off. Give Joe a chance and your continued support. The alternative would not trump his efforts.

Steve Neff, 

Bozeman

