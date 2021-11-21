Letter to the editor: Compromise an important part of governing our nation Steve Neff Nov 21, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Almost 50% of marriages in America end in divorce. Face it. We are a nation largely ignorant of the notion of compromise. Having been married for 49 years, raised and educated two daughters, not out of bed in the morning before laughing with my spouse, I know the value and importance of compromise.So, if you are of the percent of Americans who voted for Joe Biden and are now one of the percent who poll against him, take a minute and consider the value of compromise. The (currently) Democratically controlled government is functioning exactly like any long-term relationship does. It is learning to compromise. This pluralistic society we live in is built upon conflicting views. Fellow constituents have to learn to live with each other and work for something better through compromise. This has been true since the birth of this nation. Slavery should have been banned by the very founding fathers who owned slaves, yet compromise (of ethics) was needed in 1776 if a ‘nation’ was to be forged.So back off. Give Joe a chance and your continued support. The alternative would not trump his efforts. Steve Neff, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Compromise Nation Politics Founding Father Joe Biden Constituent Slavery Percent Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section America as a beacon of good character Posted: 32 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Biden's shelves of accomplishments are pretty full Posted: 32 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Looking forward to voting out the Democratic madness Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: City commission should be a bit more sensible Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back