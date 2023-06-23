As I’ve followed the landmark climate case in Helena involving 16 Montana kids I’ve been impressed with the amount of regional, state, national and international coverage that this trial has received. Unfortunately, none of this has been in our local paper. Testimonies from experts across the state including the University of Montana and our own Cathy Whitlock here at Montana State have presented compelling evidence of the effects of a changing climate on our state. Probably as compelling is the testimony of the children and their stories about how climate change has affected their lives and potentially their future.
On the other hand, the arguments from the state attorneys have really not questioned the evidence presented, but instead focus on how “miniscule” the contributions from the state are and how little we can do. The key witness for the state doesn’t live here and is regularly used by the fossil fuel industry to rebut human caused climate change. They’ve spent over $30,000 to bring in her “expert” testimony from out of state only to watch her withdraw at the eleventh hour. The experts for the plaintiffs here in Montana did it for free.
Instead of recognizing the importance of small steps to move forward on the issue of climate change, our Legislature and governor passed a law refusing to let state environmental reviews consider climate change. Using this new law, our esteemed AG filed a last minute appeal to throw the case out of court. Fortunately, the Montana Supreme Court had the good sense to dismiss this appeal.
While we can’t fix the ignorance of our lawmakers, we can choose to vote them out of office in the next election.
Jeff Kershner
Manhattan
