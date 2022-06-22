In 2009 my son’s bipolar mental illness was a particularly rough.
On Friday, March 13, I orchestrated an intervention at the Bozeman Hospital Emergency Room for help. An ER nurse said the Crisis Response Team would have to evaluate my son to determine the outcome for psych services. It would be three hours before a team member could arrive. The nurse suggested we go to the hospital cafeteria to wait.
Events started to get messy when my son put items on his tray without paying. I told the cashier I wanted to pay for my son’s food and apologized saying he had mental health issues and we were waiting for him to be seen in the ER. The cashier said, “I don’t care what he’s here for. He stole food and I’ve already contacted hospital security.” The hospital security team gathered in the dining room and watched us while we ate. Then they approached us and said we would have to wait outside. We were not to come back into the hospital until we were called.
We had a long wait in the parking lot with my son getting increasingly manic while the hospital security force watched us from the second floor panel of glass windows above, making sure we did not re-enter the hospital.
My intention for this letter is to shine a light on the lack of imperative services and empathy at the Bozeman hospital for mentally ill patients. What is most needed is an inpatient psychiatric department and compassionate care for mentally ill patients who need immediate and extensive care. Exporting our mentally ill patients to other Montana communities is unconscionable. The hospital has a moral obligation to provide these services. No one should suffer because of lack of compassionate mental health care.
