Letter to the editor: Comparing the U.S. virus response to other nations Barry Bain Sep 29, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People resist the COVID-19 vaccine, and even non-invasive safety measures such as mask-wearing, for various reasons. It is easy to find lists of those reasons on the internet. What is your reason? Can you support your reasoning? Beyond that, let’s look at some statistics to see if the vaccine or the other non-invasive safety measures have any effect on the death rate due to COVID-19.Some countries with high vaccine rate and/or high acceptance of the safety measures are Taiwan, Norway, and Canada. As of Sept. 22, 2021, those countries have experienced low death rates.Taiwan has had 841 deaths in a population of 23.9 million, or 35 deaths per million. Norway had 850 deaths in a population of 5.5 million, or 155 deaths per million. Canada experienced 27,394 deaths in a population of 37.8 million, or 725 deaths per million. In contrast, the U.S. has experienced 687,459 deaths in a population of 332.7 million, or 2,066 deaths per million due to COVID. Therefore, the U.S. death rate is 59 times that of Taiwan, 13 times that of Norway, and 3 times that of Canada.If we had followed the same safety measures as Canada, only about 240,000 people would have died due to COVID-19. Having lax safety measures resulted in almost 450,000 people dying unnecessarily. If we had followed the same safety measures as Taiwan, less than 12,000 people would have died due to COVID, as compared to the 687,459 people who actually did die due to COVID in the US, for over 675,000 unnecessary deaths. That is tragic.Now ask yourself if your reasoning is worth it. Barry BainBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Covid-19 Vaccine Taiwan Death Rate Statistics Canada Norway U.s. Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Governor's opposition to mandates made pandemic worse Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice for Bozeman mayor Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Call the Legislature back, do the right thing Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back